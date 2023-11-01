Top track

Lauren Ruth Ward (Release Show), Um Jennifer?

Saint Vitus Bar
Wed, 1 Nov, 6:30 pm
About

A multifaceted creative heralded from Baltimore, Lauren Ruth Ward‘s lyrics are bloodletting poems drenched in raspy power. Join us for the finale of a series of single release and birthday shows on Wed 11/1, with NYC "trans slut rock" group Um Jennifer? Read more

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Lauren Ruth Ward

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

