Cal Fish - Rain Falls

Dj Soulseeker, Cal Fish, SoLow, Tiefling

Purgatory
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cal Fish - Rain Falls
About

MUSIK UND ANTIMUSIK -- an exquisite spread of the bizarre and surreal presented directly to the public for your viewing experience.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Cal Fish

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

