Faye Webster + première partie

Trabendo
Wed, 29 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Faye Webster n’a pas peur de parler de ce qu’elle ressent. Inscrite dans une lignée folk, la jeune compositrice-interprète rend hommage au lyrisme de la composition américaine traditionnelle tout en puisant dans ses expériences de la scène Hip-Hop d’Atlant Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Faye Webster

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

