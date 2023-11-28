Top track

xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (Remix) [feat. Tommy Cash & Hannah Diamond]

LFSM : Hannah Diamond + Jessy Lanza

Petit Bain
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le festival Les Femmes s’en Mêlent revient à Paris du 28 novembre au 2 décembre pour 4 soirées de concerts. L'occasion de découvrir ou redécouvrir des artistes emblématiques de la scène musicale indépendante.

Le 28 novembre, à Petit Bain, nous accueillons Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Hannah Diamond, Jessy Lanza

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

