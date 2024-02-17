DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meadow Meadow / Special Guests

The George Tavern
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friends Serene are delighted to welcome Meadow Meadow to The George Tavern for a special London headline show on Saturday 17th February 2024!

Special Guests to be announced.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Friends Serene.

Meadow Meadow

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

