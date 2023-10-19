DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sambrooks Brewery Comedy : Jeff Innocent & more

Sambrook's Brewery Tap
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday 19th October 2023 Sambrooks Comedy @ Sambrooks Brewery Wandsworth SW18

Line-Up : Jeff Innocent , Dimitri Bakanov, Ibs Sesay , Hatty Ashdown Plus Special Guest TBC & host Sion James

Plus A Free Third of a Pint of Sambrook's Beer on arrival before Read more

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

3
Jeff Innocent, Dimitri Bakanov, Sion James and 3 more

Venue

Sambrook's Brewery Tap

1 Bellwether Lane, The Ram Quarter, 40 Ram St, London SW18 1UR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

