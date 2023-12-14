DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FUJI||||||||||TA in Chiesa Rossa

Chiesa Rossa
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Threes, in collaboration with Fondazione Prada, will present the Japan-based sound artist and composer FUJI||||||||||TA.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Threes e Fondazione Prada
Lineup

FUJI||||||||||TA

Venue

Chiesa Rossa

Via Neera 24, 20141 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

