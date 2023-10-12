Top track

Shame Banger - The Offer

Shame Banger, Bugs, Thee Deception, Miss Prince

Belltown Yacht Club
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Shame Banger - The Offer
About

👻 It's creepy season, and we're stoked to get dark with @shamebanger @bugspunkrock @theedeception and @missprinceinprint !!

🔥 It's going to be a hell of a lineup and we are excited to get down!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Shame Banger, BUGS, Thee Deception and 1 more

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

