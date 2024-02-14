Top track

Persefone + Hypno5e + Stellar Circuits + Lampr3a

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
€26.75

Persefone + Hypno5e + Stellar Circuits + Lampr3a

Présenté par Black Speech Production
Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open 7:00 pm

