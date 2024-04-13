Top track

Grey Luh

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Berhana - The Nomad’s Tour at Union Stage

Union Stage
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grey Luh
Got a code?

About

Berhana is intentional about not only his craft but his identity too. At this moment, life is too short for him to not authentically bring himself into every facet and every detail of his vocation. On HAN, his last project, Berhana toys with his name ‘Han’...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Berhana

Venue

Union Stage

740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.