An evening with Berhana and members of Ethio Cali

Songbyrd
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18

About

Berhana is intentional about not only his craft but his identity too. At this moment, life is too short for him to not authentically bring himself into every facet and every detail of his vocation. On HAN, his last project, Berhana toys with his name ‘Han’ Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Berhana

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

