New music weekly ft Deji Abdul

Prodigy Lounge
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsElstree
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Music Weekly

Every Thursday

DEJI ABDUL & FRIENDS LIVE

Great ambience, Great food, Great music!

Unwind in our chic lounge as we delve into the latest releases from your favourite artist locally & globally.

Blending the hottest releases from Britain

Presented by Goodmenparadise Limited.

Lineup

Deji Abdul

Venue

Prodigy Lounge

232 Church Lane, Brent, London, NW9 8SN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

