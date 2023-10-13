DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Balabiott w/ San Pedro

Clèr
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Balabiott è l'evento del venerdì della Clèr in cui CharlieBoy, dj resident, si accompagna ad altri dj. Questo giovedì San Pedro direttamente dall'etichetta de La Sabbia.

Presentato da Clèr
Lineup

San Pedro

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

