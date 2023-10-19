Top track

Adi Meyerson - A Touch of Grey

Just Jazz Presents: Adi Meyerson

The Paramount
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.81

About

Just Jazz Presents: Adi Meyerson

all ages | 8pm

All ages

Presented by Just Jazz

Lineup

Adi Meyerson

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

