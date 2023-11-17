DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Siblings / JC Palmer / Dasa

The George Tavern
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friends Serene are delighted to welcome Siblings to The George Tavern for a special headline show on Monday 18th September 2023. Support from JC Palmer and DASA.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Friends Serene.

Lineup

Siblings, JC Palmer

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.