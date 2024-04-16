Top track

Lynks - Pedestrian at Best

Lynks

CHALK
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
About

A force of the unnatural. A pop-star fed through a Nutribullet. A human bag of speed. The fourth horseman of the queer apocalypse. Lynks is here.

There is nothing quite like Lynks. An unpasteurized shot of electro-punk chaos compressed into the shape of a Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

