DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
YUGYEOM, a rising South Korean artist under AOMG, is a former GOT7 member who has transitioned into a dynamic solo career. His music effortlessly blends R&B, HIP-HOP, and POP, showcasing his smooth vocals and captivating choreography. With a magnetic stage
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs