DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Yugyeom

Troxy
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

YUGYEOM, a rising South Korean artist under AOMG, is a former GOT7 member who has transitioned into a dynamic solo career. His music effortlessly blends R&B, HIP-HOP, and POP, showcasing his smooth vocals and captivating choreography. With a magnetic stage Read more

Presented by Magic Sound Entertainment.

Lineup

YUGYEOM

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs