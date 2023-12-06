DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

M1llionz

La Boule Noire
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Apparu comme l'un des plus importants magnats du rap au Royaume-Uni, Miguel Rahiece Cunningham, plus connu sous le nom de M1llionz, a établi sa réputation dans le paysage du rap britannique. Grâce à sa capacité à raconter des histoires poétiques sur des ry Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

