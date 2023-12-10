DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Basement Orchestra Christmas Show

Big Penny Social
Sun, 10 Dec, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for more festive cheer than you ever knew you needed, with classical Yuletide favourites from the Nutcracker Suite and more, the pop Christmas numbers we all love more than Quality Streets, and a vigorous slug of singalong carols - all performed Read more

Presented by Big Penny Social

Lineup

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.