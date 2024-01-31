Top track

William Tyler - Whole New Dude

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth w/ Adeline Hotel

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth w/ Adeline Hotel - Live at LPR on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Adeline Hotel

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

