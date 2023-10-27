DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LICK HALLOWEEN LONDON

Fire & Lightbox
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LICK HALLOWEEN 🎃 👻

DJ’s:

Yaz

Reeka

Miller black

Janelle Wynter

Portia Walker

October 27th

Mirror arch @ fire & Lightbox

11-4am

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

18+ must bring ID.

No refunds unless event is cancelled.

Last Entry 1am

No tickets on th Read more

Presented by LICK Events.

Lineup

2
Yaz, Miller Black, JANELLE WYNTER and 2 more

Venue

Fire & Lightbox

39 Parry St, London SW8 1RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

