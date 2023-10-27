DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LICK HALLOWEEN 🎃 👻
DJ’s:
Yaz
Reeka
Miller black
Janelle Wynter
Portia Walker
October 27th
Mirror arch @ fire & Lightbox
11-4am
STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.
18+ must bring ID.
No refunds unless event is cancelled.
Last Entry 1am
No tickets on th
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.