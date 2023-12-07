Top track

Sunshine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Samiam

Deep Cuts
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunshine
Got a code?

About

Samiam

MORE TBA!

Music starts at 8PM

$25

This is an 18+ event

Presented by RTT & Sum Studios

Lineup

Samiam

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.