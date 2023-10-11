Top track

Yung Prado & Friends ft. Tibi Dabo

Club Malasaña
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €20

About

  • Entrada individual (incluye consumición hasta la 1:30).
  • Prohibido el acceso a personas que se comporten de manera violenta, que puedan producir molestias al público o usuarios o puedan alterar el normal desarrollo del espectáculo o actividad.

Club Malasaña

Lineup

Tibi Dabo, YUNG PRADO, Senda Fatal

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

