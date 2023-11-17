Top track

The Dead Coats - Reach

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Deadcoats, The Dead Houseplants, Heavy Velvet

The 13th Floor
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Dead Coats - Reach
Got a code?

About

Friday, November 17

The 13th Floor

Doors at 8pm

Covert Curiosity Presents:

The Dead Coats

https://thedeadcoats.bandcamp.com/

The Dead Houseplants

https://thedeadhouseplants.com/

Heavy Velvet

https://heavyvelvet.com/

$10 / 21+

* * *

The 13th Fl Read more

Presented by Covert Curiosity.

Lineup

The Dead Coats, The Dead Coats, Heavy Velvet

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.