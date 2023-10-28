DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to show off your spooktacular Halloween costumes because BLNK CANVAS DAY PARTY is back and we're beyond thrilled! Join us at one of our amazing partnered venues in London for a hauntingly good time!
Some details below! Both Brunch tickets and Da
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.