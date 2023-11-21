Top track

Jessica Bullen - Flung out of Space

Coven Jazz Nights

Doña
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We've looked into our crystal ball, and created the jazz event you've been waiting for!

Coven Jazz Nights is a brand new event platform, designed to celebrate female/NB jazz artists and inspire future line-ups. Housed in the goodness to goddess, one of Lo Read more

Presented by Joly Licks.

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

