The Streets: 'The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light' Album Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 26 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £18

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present a signing with The Streets. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light' released via Warner Records.

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

