DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Will Destroy You presents: Tunnel Blanket - 10 Year Anniversary Performance of the Full LP w/ Christopher Royal King, Christopher Tignor, Jesse Kees, Robi Gonzalez - Plus Special Guest Appearance by George Clarke of Deafheaven + String Quartet - Live
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.