Top track

Beige

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yoke Lore

Scala
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beige
Got a code?

About

The Holy Havoc Tour

Yoke Lore is a multi-instrumentalist, dancer, and visual artist from New York. Prior to beginning his solo career, he was a member of the groups Walk the Moon and Yellerkin. As his moniker suggests, his work embodies "the stories of ho Read more

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

Yoke Lore

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.