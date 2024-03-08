DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fast-rising Brighton ones to watch Lime Garden have announced their hotly-anticipated debut album One More Thing - out 16 February on So Young Records. The four-piece have also shared the album’s lead single ‘Love Song’.
Produced by Ali Chant (Perfume Gen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.