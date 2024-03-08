Top track

Lime Garden - Nepotism (baby)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lime Garden

CHALK
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lime Garden - Nepotism (baby)
Got a code?

About

Fast-rising Brighton ones to watch Lime Garden have announced their hotly-anticipated debut album One More Thing - out 16 February on So Young Records. The four-piece have also shared the album’s lead single ‘Love Song’.

Produced by Ali Chant (Perfume Gen Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Lime Garden

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.