Top track

Buckcherry - Good Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buckcherry: 'Vol. 10' Signing

Rough Trade East
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Buckcherry - Good Time
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a signing with Buckcherry. This unique event celebrates the release of his latest album 'Vol. 10' released via Earache.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the fantastic new album on your form Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.