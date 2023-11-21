Top track

EleveN2wenty2 PM

recordBar
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night for the GROWN FOLKS.

EleveN2wenty2 presents "EleveN2wenty2 PM", an evening filled with soulful music, love of all kinds, and some sexy moments. Join the incredible trio as they take the audience on a passionate journey through the love they've exp Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

