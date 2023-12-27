Top track

25 Years of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ - A Gospel Rendition

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us on Wednesday 27th December for an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring music as the Blues Kitchen proudly presents a gospel rendition celebrating 25 years of Lauryn Hill’s legendary album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The singer, songwriter,

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

