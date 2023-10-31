Top track

Alan Braufman feat. James Brandon Lewis, Chad Taylor, Patricia Brennan + Ken Filiano

Public Records
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75

About

"A legend in free music"

- Gilles Peterson

For Alto saxophonist and flutist Alan Braufman (b. Brooklyn, 1951) and pianist/multi-instrumentalist Cooper-Moore (b. Loudoun County, Virginia, 1946) began working together in Boston around 1969 while Braufman...

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Alan Braufman, James Brandon Lewis, Chad Taylor and 2 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

