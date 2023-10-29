Top track

Ferreck Dawn, Robosonic, Nikki Ambers - In My Arms - Vocal Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Fiesta Halloween - Dog & Whistle

Dog & Whistle
Sun, 29 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJElstree
From £22.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ferreck Dawn, Robosonic, Nikki Ambers - In My Arms - Vocal Mix
Got a code?

About

La Fiesta Halloween Weekender! 🎃

Part 2: Dog & Whistle... The return! Last year we brought you Hertfordshire's BIGGEST Halloween event with 1,000+ people and this year we are doing exactly the same thing!

Sunday 29th October from 2pm-10pm the ultimate H...

Presented by La Fiesta.

Lineup

1
Ferreck Dawn, Hayley Wallace, Hitty and 1 more

Venue

Dog & Whistle

SG14 1AB, Hertford, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.