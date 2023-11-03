Top track

Track of Time (feat. Haich Ber Na & Shay Lia)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joe Goddard [All Night Long]

Night Tales
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Track of Time (feat. Haich Ber Na & Shay Lia)
Got a code?

About

The Hot Chip co-founder returns to Night Tales for another all night session of feelgood house and sleazy disco.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

💞 EVERY FRIDAY + SATURDAY UNTIL 3AM

💞 WALK-INS ALWAYS...

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Joe Goddard

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.