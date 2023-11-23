DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carmine Del Grosso Stand Up Comedy

Retronouveau
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
ComedyMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🍕 Per chi viene a pancia vuota: la nostra selezione di pinse, paninozzi gourmet e bruschette mette tutti d’accordo

Comedian , autore, conduttore e speaker radiofonico: Carmine Del Grosso scrive per svariati comici famosi, è nel cast fisso di programmi co Read more

Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Carmine del Grosso

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

