BIG SOTO - The Sauce USA Tour Official After Party

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
No lo pienses dos veces!

T﻿he official after party for Eladio Carrion The Sauce USA Tour

LIVE PERFORMANCE:

B﻿IG SOTO

+﻿

S﻿pecial Guests

M﻿usic by:

D﻿J KRIS

Playing all the best in Reggaeton, Dembow, Guaracha, Club Anthems.

Únase a nosotros para un Read more

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Stiven Mantilla Productions, ACG Productions, Vida Moderna, iBoatNYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Big Soto

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 West 50th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

