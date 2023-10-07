DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUDOR x LOST TAKE:

Heliogàbal
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SUDOR s'ajunta amb LOST TAKE per colaborar en una nit de festa, amb artistes emergents del panorama barceloní, sessions de dj i moltes més sorpreses.

SUDOR x LOST TAKE

- 33myself

- Xarlyto & Friends

- Joven Greko

- Vibes

- Weyz

Para mayores de

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Weyz

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.