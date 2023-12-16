DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Huntertones + Paris Monster

Public Records
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Huntertones, Paris Monster

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

