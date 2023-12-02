DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loft Lates: Rebecca Vasmant — All Night Long

Café 1001
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are delighted to welcome Rebecca Vasmant back to our 1001 booth, after an enthralling set with us for this year's Brick Lane Jazz Festival whereby she had the entire venue in the palm of her hand. The Subclub resident has had an unbelievable summer, ste Read more

Presented by 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.