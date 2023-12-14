DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joe Russo presents “This is gonna be a blast Vol. 2” FRIENDS OF BOYFRIENDS! ft. Stuart Bogie, Ben Perowsky, Joe Russo and very special guest friends Jonathan Goldberger (guitar) & Chris Morrissey (bass)

The Sultan Room
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Please note our venue is standing room only, with very limited seating available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend arriving early to secure one of the few seats. If you require special accommodation, please inform our staff. We look forward...

This is a 21+ event
The Sultan Room Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Stuart Bogie, Ben Perowsky, Joe Russo and 2 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.