Morton Subotnick

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

dublab presents: Morton Subotnick with Lillevan performing As I Live and Breathe, version 3.

A rare chance to see one of the pioneers of the electronic avant-garde in his native LA!

~

$25 + DICE fees in advance, $30 day of show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by dublab.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Morton Subotnick

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

