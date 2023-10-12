Top track

Simply Are

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arto Lindsay - JAZZMI 2023

Armani / Silos
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Simply Are
Got a code?

About

Presentati con almeno 30 minuti di anticipo per compiere le operazioni di accredito.
La prenotazione sarà ritenuta valida fino a 10 minuti prima dell'orario di inizio del concerto.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

Lineup

Arto Lindsay

Venue

Armani / Silos

Via Bergognone, 40, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.