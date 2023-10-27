DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Stockholm | Friday

Venue TBA (Stockholm)
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsStockholm
€38.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We’re excited to announce the programme for our long-overdue collaboration with multidisciplinary music platform Year 0001, in their hometown: Stockholm.

This October, we’ll be joined by yunè pinku, horsegiirL, Nation & more.

Final tickets go on sale Fri

Presented by Boiler Room.

Venue

Venue TBA (Stockholm)

Stockholm, Sweden
Doors open9:00 pm

