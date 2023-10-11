DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mutual Benefit will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, performing and signing records in celebration of their new album Growing At The Edges.
Your ticket provides free entry to the event.
Performance will begin promptly at 6pm, please arrive a fe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.