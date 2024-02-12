Top track

Glasser - Apply

Glasser + 1ère partie : Past Life Romeo

La Boule Noire
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Glasser, le projet électronique de Cameron Mesirow, sort son troisième album attendu, 'crux', sur One Little Independent Records le 6 octobre.

Née à Boston, élevée dans la Bay Area par des parents musiciens, la mère de Mesirow était l'un des membres fonda...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glasser

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

