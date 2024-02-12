Top track

Glasser

La Boule Noire
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Glasser, le projet électronique de Cameron Mesirow, sort son troisième album attendu, 'crux', sur One Little Independent Records le 6 octobre.

Née à Boston, élevée dans la Bay Area par des parents musiciens, la mère de Mesirow était l'un des membres fonda Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Glasser

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

