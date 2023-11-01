Top track

VLMV - There Are Mountains (Underneath Us)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Portals Presents: VLMV & support

The George Tavern
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

VLMV - There Are Mountains (Underneath Us)
Got a code?

About

VLMV performs an intimate show, back at one of the earliest venues they ever played in London, The George Tavern.

This show guanatees incredible vocal talent and musical production from one of the best in the biz, fresh off the back of performing at Porta Read more

Presented by Portals.

Lineup

VLMV

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.